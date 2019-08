Katie Ross, our very own “Professional Grandma” of the Hospice Shop in Northampton, joined us in Studio 1A to show us how to make seasonal accents for throw pillows.

With fabrics she sourced from the Hospice Shop, Katie made colorful bands which attach with velcro around the center of the pillow. This project is simple and can be made without any sewing at all!

Katie mentioned you can create several pillow accents and decorate them for the seasons. They are easy to swap out and interchange.