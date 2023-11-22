(Mass Appeal) – While the holidays can be a joyous time, it can also be a difficult time, especially for adults who have lost a loved one, have health issues, or are homebound. You can spread the holiday cheer to them by participating in Claus for a Cause. No one should be alone during the holidays, so Hayley Bolton, the Director of Senior Services at the Amherst Senior Center, shares how you can bring someone happiness.