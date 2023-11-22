(Mass Appeal) – While the holidays can be a joyous time, it can also be a difficult time, especially for adults who have lost a loved one, have health issues, or are homebound. You can spread the holiday cheer to them by participating in Claus for a Cause. No one should be alone during the holidays, so Hayley Bolton, the Director of Senior Services at the Amherst Senior Center, shares how you can bring someone happiness.
Bring holiday cheer to seniors through Claus for a Cause
by: Kayla Hevey
