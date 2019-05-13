Bring out your natural features with fresh makeup ideas for prom

What’s one of the best ways to look great? By emphasizing your own natural features. Sadie Barrera from Wicked Salon came to Mass Appeal to share some tips on how to achieve a natural look that leaves you looking fresh and dewy.

According to Sadie, makeup this spring is all about the natural look. Sadie suggested keeping makeup age appropriate by using a little bronzer, a tinted lip balm and a little eyeliner. Sadie has a tip for using your eyeliner in way that creates the illusion of longer lashes, saving you the hassle to applying false eylashes.