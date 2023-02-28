(MASS APPEAL) – You can join in bringing the spirit of Parade/Road Race weekend to Dobbin, the Yankee Pedlar Horse! It’s in honor of his 5th year of retirement at the Holyoke Merry-Go-Round! Joining me today is Sheila Moreau and Brynn Gillis, of the Tartan Committee, to share all the details.

Dobbin’s Tartan Party!

The Dobbin Tartan Fundraiser is taking place Saturday, March 4th from 2:00pm through 4:00pm. The party is taking place at the Holyoke Merry-Go-Round, 221 Appleton Street, Holyoke.

Visit holyokestpatricksparade.com/events/dobbins-tartan-party for more information.

Sponsored by: St. Patrick’s Committee of Holyoke