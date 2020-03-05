Broccoli Soup with curried creme fraiche – perfect for a cool spring evening

(Mass Appeal) – Cookbook author and chef Betty Rosbottom joined us to show a delicious soup you can make in less than an hour for your family – broccoli soup topped with curried creme fraiche. The best thing about this soup? It can be put together largely with ingredients you have already have at home.

Broccoli Soup with Curried Creme Fraiche

3 Tbsp of olive oil

2 cups of chopped leeks (2 medium leeks, white and light green parts only)

1 russet potato

1 lb broccoli florets

6 cups of chicken broth

Kosher salt

1/8 to 1/4/ cayenne pepper

2/3 cup creme fraiche

1 tsp curry powder

1 1/2 chopped flat leaf parsley for garnish

Directions:

In a large heavy pot (with a lid), heat the oil over medium heat. Add the leeks and sauté until softened, about 4 minutes. Add the potato and broccoli florets and sauté, stirring, 1 minute more. Add the chicken broth, 1 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon cayenne. Bring to a simmer, cover, and cook until the potatoes and broccoli are tender, 10 to 15 minutes. Purée the soup in a food processor, blender, or food mill, and return the soup to the pot. Or, use an immersion blender to purée the soup in the pot.

2. Mix together crème fraîche and curry powder. Whisk half of the mixture into the soup until well blended. Taste the soup and season with more salt, and additional cayenne pepper (for a spicier taste) if needed. (Soup can be prepared 1 day ahead; cool, cover and refrigerate. Reheat over medium heat, stirring occasionally.)

3. To serve, ladle soup into bowls and garnish with a dollop of the remaining crème fraîche and some chopped parsley.

Serves 6

Market notes:

Using broccoli florets is a big time saver; they are available packaged in most supermarkets in the produce section. You can also use broccoli crowns. Use 1/4 pounds, and cut off the florets from the stems. Save the stems for another use.