Broccolini with lemon and Calabrian chili

Ashley Tresoline, owner of Bella Foodie, taught us a recipe you can use to give either broccoli or broccolini a little kick.
Ingredients:
2- bunches Broccolini
2 tbs. Olive Oil
1 tbs. Lemon Juice about ½ a lemon
1 tsp. Calabrian Chili Paste
Salt and Pepper
Directions:
- Cook broccolini in a shallow pot of boiling salted water until slightly wilted about 2 minutes.
- Transfer to a large bowl of ice water; drain. (This is called cold shocking. It keeps the veggies tender and helps them retain a vibrant color during the cooking process.)
- Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add Calabrian chili paste, stirring, until fragrant, about 30 seconds.
- Add broccolini and cook, tossing occasionally, until coated with sauce, about 2 minutes.
- Add lemon juice; season with salt and pepper toss to combine.