Brown Bread in a jar and corned beef tacos from leftovers

(Mass Appeal) – We’ve got two fun Irish-inspired recipes from Cathie Cappa, Owner of Auntie Cathie’s Kitchen. First up, we’re baking Irish brown bread. It bakes up in a mason jar! Then, we’ll show you some new inspiration for your corned beef leftovers. Use them in tacos!

Brown Bread in Mason Jars

Ingredients:
Butter (for jars)
2/3 cup cornmeal
1/2 cup whole-wheat flour
1/2 cup rye flour
3/4 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon table salt
1 cup buttermilk
1/4 cup vegetable oil
1/3 cup molasses
1 large egg
Instructions:
Preheat your oven to 325° and set a rack to the middle position. Generously grease 3 pint-size Mason jars with butter and set aside.

In a large bowl, combine the cornmeal, wheat flour, rye flour, baking powder, soda, and salt. In a medium-size bowl, whisk together the buttermilk, oil, and molasses. Whisk the egg into the liquid ingredients. Add the liquid to the dry ingredients and stir. Divide the batter equally among the Mason jars.

Arrange the jars on a baking sheet, transfer the baking sheet to the oven, and bake for 35 minutes or until a tester comes out clean. Allow to cool, then remove the bread from the jars (run a butter knife along the inside of the jar if it needs help) and slice into rounds. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Corned Beef Tacos

2 jalapeno peppers, seeded and thinly sliced
1 cup Thousand Island salad dressing
1 to 2 tablespoons Sriracha chili sauce
2 tablespoons canola oil
3 cups chopped cooked corned beef
2 cups refrigerated diced potatoes with onion
12 flour tortillas (6 inches), warmed

2 cups coleslaw mix
4 green onions, thinly sliced

Mix the coleslaw mix with greens onions, jalapeños, Thousand Island dressing
Saute the potatoes, corned beef and onion in a pan with the canola oil
heat tortillas and fill with corned beef mixture, then top with the slaw

