(Mass Appeal) – Are you ready for a decadent and delicious treat? Molly Parr, columnist, and creator of the blog cheap beets is here to show us how to make brown butter blondies!

Ingredients

½ cup melted butter

1 cup dark brown sugar

1 cup light brown sugar

2 eggs,

½ teaspoon salt

1 ½ cups flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon vanilla

1/2 cup fresh cherries, pitted and quartered

1/2 cup white chocolate chips

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 F.

Butter an 8×11-inch cake pan.