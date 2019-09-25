Browse Irish goods and other attractions at The Big E’s Young Building

(Mass Appeal) – The Dingle Peninsula exhibit has been a Big E attraction for years. Now, it’s received a major expansion! Mass Appeal explores the Irish booths and other attractions inside the Young Building.

Ed Sullivan gives us a look into the roots of the Dingle Peninsula booths. He also explains some of the pub traditions in the Irish culture. Irish wares are on display. We learn some interesting origins of the knit patterns in a traditional Irish sweater. We also take a look at Irish crystal and a whiskey distillery.

The island of Crete is home to some high quality olives and oil, but you don’t have to travel overseas to buy it. Try it yourself inside the Young Building at The Big E.

The Young Building is also the temporary home of the Spencer Trappist Brewery. The monks have a tasting room for 8 different beers they produce at the monastery. We learn how the monks became America’s first Trappist brewery.

Danny and Alanna check out a new attraction at this year’s fair, the Timberworks Lumberjacks! The axes fly as they get a taste of what it’s like to participate in a lumberjack competition.