Brush up on your video chat skills

(Mass Appeal) – For many people, video chatting during the pandemic has been a life line, a connection to the outside world. If you’ve never had a video chat than fear not! Tech expert Deb D’Amico joined us with useful tips.

According to D’Amico, most smart phones have a video camera icon that enables video chat. She noted that you do have the ability to shut off the camera function so you are not visible.

D’Amico added that when looking for the video conferencing app, go with a brand name you recognize.