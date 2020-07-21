Brushing up on your beach etiquette

(Mass Appeal) – The weather has been perfect lately for the beach, however the etiquette rules have changed a bit since the pandemic started. Karen Thomas, of KTEtiquette.com, joined us to talk about how you next beach trip should involve being courteous to others.

First social distancing – it’s important, Thomas noted, to remain socially distant not only on the sand, but in the water. If you find someone who is clearly a bit too close for comfort, approach them respectfully and ask them if they could move a bit to fall in line with the rules.

Speaking of the rules, it’s best to acquaint yourself with what the beach requires in terms of mask wearing and social distancing before you go.