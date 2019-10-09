Building a Healthy Community 5K with the Hampshire Regional YMCA

Alison Macleod, Director of Operations at Hampshire Regional YMCA, previewed the 8th annual Building a Healthy Community 5K.

“NAME OF EVENT: Hampshire Regional YMCA’s 8th Annual Building a Healthy Community 5k

DATES & TIMES: Saturday, November 2; registration begins at 10:00am, race kicks off at 12:00pm

ADDRESS: Look Memorial Park, 300 N. Main Street, Florence, MA 01062

ABOUT THE EVENT: This annual event supports the YMCA’s mission of strengthening community by raising funds to provide financial assistance to local children, adults, seniors and families for our membership and programs. Everyone is welcome at the Hampshire Regional YMCA and given the opportunity to learn, grow and thrive regardless of their income level. As a charity, we work diligently to ensure that no one is turned away due to an inability to pay.

There is something for the whole family at our Building a Healthy Community 5k! In addition to the 5k race, we also have a 2-mile walk around the park, a kids dash for ages 3-10, and many fun activities. We are excited to debut a new race course this year – runners will go out and back on the bike path and complete one loop of the park. Participants are encouraged to come in costume since our event takes place during Halloween week! Everyone who registers by October 14 will get a race T-shirt and save $5 on the registration fee.”