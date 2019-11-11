Building Bridges expands free lunch program for veterans

(Mass Appeal) – Creating a community among local veterans can help with PTSD, prevent isolation, and depression. The organization Building Bridges is working to create this community through its free lunch program for veterans. Chad Wright and Chris Carlisle of Building Bridges, joined us to talk about how this lunch program continues to grow.

Building Bridges operates at the following eight locations:

The World War II Club in Northampton, the Elks Club in Greenfield, the Elks Club in Chicopee, the Church of the Good Shepherd and Grace Lutheran Churches in West Springfield, the Polish American Club in South Deerfield, the Leominster Veterans Center, the Elks Club in Pittsfield, the American Legion in Baldwinville, and Saint David’s Episcopal Church in Agawam.

Building Bridges uses donations to produce hot and nutritious meals and all contributions go directly toward the cost of food.