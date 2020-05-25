Building Bridges Veterans Initiative adapts lunch program amid COVID concerns

(Mass Appeal) – Building Bridges Veterans provides free lunches to veterans all throughout Western Massachusetts. Unfortunately, its work was suspended once the corona virus hit. The Rev. Christopher Carlisle joined us today to talk about how they’ve adapted.

Rev. Carlisle noted the group has updated it’s website and is looking for safe ways to resume the free lunch program at three locations in western Massachusetts next month.

In the near future, the organization is hoping to expand into eastern Massachusetts, serving communities such as Foxborough and more. If you’d like more information on the Building Bridges Veterans Initiative, visit BuildingBridgesWMA.org.