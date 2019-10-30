1  of  3
Burn off Halloween calories and support a good cause at the Cider 5k

Mass Appeal
(Mass Appeal) – Lace up your sneakers because the weather is looking great this weekend for the Cider 5K benefiting Valley Educational Associates at Ashley Reservoir. Maggie Ducheney and Roberta Taylor joined us to talk about the upcoming event.

According to Ducheney, it’s a great time to walk or run with family and friends – simply get out and enjoy the day.

Taylor added that there will be cider donuts and warm cider served to participants and that the money raised goes toward important programs and job training services for adults with intellectual disabilities. For additional information, visit valleyeducational.org.

