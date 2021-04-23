(Mass Appeal) – Have you ever thought about making a pizza on the grill? Well, Mike Harrison from Buckely Healthcare Center is going to show us how to make one. But not a traditional, basic pizza. This one’s got some twists you may enjoy.

Burrata Pistachio White Grilled Pizza

Ingredients:

1 wood fire pizza shells

3 tbsp olive oil

1/3 cup red onion sliced

2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese

1 ball burrata cheese

1 cup arugula

1/4 cup pistachios

Directions:



Grill at medium to low heat°.

Woodfire pizza shell, then transfer it onto a large baking sheet. Drizzle it with 2 tbsp olive oil then set aside.

Next, heat 1 tbsp olive oil in a small skillet then add the onions. Cook the onions until they’re translucent, then transfer them onto the pizza dough.

Next, add the shredded mozzarella, then the burrata. Place pizza on grill and Cook for 5 minutes.

Then, remove pizza and add the arugula and pistachios; cook pizza for an additional 5 minutes.