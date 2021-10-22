(Mass Appeal) – These chilly fall nights call for a dinner that’s warm and hearty and healthy. author, fitness, and nutrition expert Danielle Formaro is with us today to demonstrate how to make her butternut squash turkey chili… which just might be your new family favorite.



CHILI INGREDIENTS

1 Onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 pound ground turkey breast

1 pound butternut squash – peeled, seeded and cut into 1-inch dices

½ cup chicken broth

1 (4.5 ounces) can chopped green chilies

2 (14.5 ounces) cans petite diced tomatoes

1 (15 ounces) can kidney beans with liquid

1 (15.5 ounces) can black beans, drained

1 (8 ounces) can tomato sauce

1 tablespoon chili powder

1 tablespoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon garlic salt



SQUASH INGREDIENTS

1 Spaghetti Squash (if you have more people you can cook two, the chili will be enough for 2 halved squash if you wish)

Salt and pepper

2 Tablespoons of Avocado Oil, plus some for drizzling.

DIRECTIONS:

ROAST YOUR SQUASH:

Preheat the oven to 400°F

Slice the spaghetti squash in half lengthwise and scoop out the seeds and ribbing. Drizzle the inside of the squash with olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper

Place the spaghetti squash cut side down on the baking sheet and use a fork to poke holes. Roast for 30 to 40 minutes or until lightly browned on the outside, fork-tender, but still a little bit firm. The time will vary depending on the size of your squash.

Remove from the oven and flip the squash so that it’s cut side up. When cool to the touch, use a fork to scrape and fluff the strands from the sides of the squash. Cover and set aside.

PREPARE YOUR CHILI:

Heat the avocado oil in a large pot over medium heat. Stir in the onion and garlic; cook and stir for 3 minutes, then add the turkey and stir until crumbly and no longer pink.

Add the butternut squash, chicken broth, green chilies, tomatoes, kidney beans, hominy, and tomato sauce; season with chili powder, cumin, and garlic salt.

Bring to a simmer, then reduce heat to medium-low, cover, and simmer until the squash is tender about 20 minutes.

Scoop a heaping scoop of chili and top over your prepared half of spaghetti squash and enjoy!

Tip: If you prefer the chili on its own and not over squash just skip the squash preparation steps and serve chili alone in a bowl with a side of corn tortilla chips 🙂

