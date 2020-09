(Mass Appeal) – Quilts for a Cure is auctioning off their handiworks to benefit the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Valeria Morton, Owner of Quilts & Treasures, Inc joins us with details.

The auction runs through 9PM on Saturday, September 26th. You can view and bid on the lots at http://events.handbid.com/auctions/quilt-for-a-cure-2020