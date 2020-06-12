Cabot celebrates National Dairy Month with two tasty recipes

Mass Appeal

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Mass Appeal) – Cabot cheese has been voted the world’s best cheddar. But they have a whole line of dairy products perfect for celebrating National Dairy Month. Amanda Freund is a Cabot Farmer Spokesperson and a 3rd generation farmer. She joins us with two tasty recipes.

Foil Packet Chicken is a great summer recipe to try with the kids. By cooking this meal in foil, it makes cleanup a breeze. You can find the recipe at https://www.cabotcheese.coop/recipe/foil-packet-chicken-verde

For dessert, how about some homemade frozen yogurt? https://www.cabotcheese.coop/recipe/peach-mango-frozen-yogurt

Cabot is owned by 850 dairy farm families across New England. You can learn more and explore lots of recipes online at www.cabotcheese.coop.

Segment sponsored by Cabot

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Contact Mass Appeal

Donate Today