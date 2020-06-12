Cabot celebrates National Dairy Month with two tasty recipes

(Mass Appeal) – Cabot cheese has been voted the world’s best cheddar. But they have a whole line of dairy products perfect for celebrating National Dairy Month. Amanda Freund is a Cabot Farmer Spokesperson and a 3rd generation farmer. She joins us with two tasty recipes.

Foil Packet Chicken is a great summer recipe to try with the kids. By cooking this meal in foil, it makes cleanup a breeze. You can find the recipe at https://www.cabotcheese.coop/recipe/foil-packet-chicken-verde

For dessert, how about some homemade frozen yogurt? https://www.cabotcheese.coop/recipe/peach-mango-frozen-yogurt

Cabot is owned by 850 dairy farm families across New England. You can learn more and explore lots of recipes online at www.cabotcheese.coop.

Segment sponsored by Cabot