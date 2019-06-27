Call for free legal advice with the Massachusetts Bar Association

Retired Judge Henry J. Boroff previewed the Massachusetts Bar Association’s Western Mass Dial-A-Lawyer program.

“NAME OF EVENT: Massachusetts Bar Association’s Western Mass. Dial-A-Lawyer call-in program

DATES & TIMES: Thursday, June 27, 5-7 p.m.

ADDRESS: (Call-in only).

ABOUT THE EVENT:

Basic Information

Western Massachusetts residents can receive free legal advice on Thursday, June 27, through the Massachusetts Bar Association’s semiannual Western Mass. Dial-A-Lawyer call-in program.

Volunteer lawyers from the MBA will field phone calls from 5 to 7 p.m., from residents of Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden and Hampshire counties who have legal concerns or problems. The legal advice is provided at no charge as a public service of the MBA.

The Dial-A-Lawyer phone number is (413) 782-1659. If a caller gets a busy signal, they are asked to hang up and try again. Normal telephone charges will apply. (EDITORS, PLEASE NOTE: this number is only active from 5 to 7 p.m. on June 27.)

Background/Additional Details

Started in 1994, this program is offered twice each year to specifically serve residents of Western Mass. Questions often involve landlord/tenant and neighbor disputes, family and elder law matters, employment or workplace-related issues, and domestic situations. Callers benefit from the range of legal expertise offered by volunteer attorneys.

Legal advice is a vital resource, but it is not always affordable or available to low-income individuals and families in Massachusetts. This program allows callers who would otherwise be unable to afford a lawyer to have their legal questions answered free of charge.

Very often, people with legal issues do not know where to begin. This program is a perfect first step for anyone seeking advice on how to proceed.

Mass Appeal guest David W. Ostrander can answer questions about the most common issues on which callers need advice, why the program is important to members of the public, his reasons for volunteering, etc.

RELATED WEBSITE/PHONE: Call-in number for Dial-A-Lawyer (413) 782-1659 (phone number to display on screen during segment).”