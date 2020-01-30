1  of  3
Calling all graduating environmentalists: the EcoFellow application is available

(Mass Appeal) – If you are getting ready to graduate college and have a passion for environmental work, then it’s time to check out the Center for EcoTechnology’s EcoFellow program.

Current EcoFellows Belen Rodriguez and Valeria Bridgewater joined us to talk about the 11-month paid position. There are a total of five EcoFellows, specializing in the areas such as community outreach and marketing.

Both Rodriguez and Bridgewater noted that the position has given them unique and well-rounded experiences. More information on this program can be found online at CenterforEcoTechnology.org.

