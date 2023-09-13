(MASS APPEAL) – The weather will start cooling off soon and kids are back in school, which means fall is just around the corner. I am joined by Charles Gamarekian, President and CEO of Cambridge Pavers, to help you fall in love with your outdoor space this fall.

Cambridge Pavers

With the leaves changing color and kids going back to school fall can be the perfect time to create an outdoor space your family and friends can enjoy all year round!

No need to move indoors just because of chilly weather. An outdoor firepit and fireplace serves as a nice place to cozy up and enjoy an evening drink or late-night s’mores with family and friends!

Designate a specific area in your outdoor space where your kids can comfortably study and do their homework. An outdoor study area can provide a refreshing change of scenery and help children focus on their schoolwork!

Who doesn’t love to cozy up with a blanket and hot chocolate on a chilly fall day. A pavilion offers a comfortable space to relax, dine or entertain without having to worry about the weather!

Backyard cooking isn’t limited to summertime! Add a grill or Asado cooker and try your hand at cooking some of your favorite comfort foods all year round.

Turn up the heat in your outdoor space with the addition of the new fully assembled pizza oven/fireplace combo! An outdoor pizza oven is a wonderful way to bring your loved ones together while enjoying the heat, motion of the flames, and of course the delicious aroma of freshly baked pizza.

For more information and inspiration, visit cambridgepavers.com

Sponsored by: Cambridge Pavers