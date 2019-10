(Mass Appeal) – Puffer’s Salon and Day Spa says that now 22% of their clients are men – especially with their full pedicure. We visited their beautiful facility, so we could report the full experience to our male viewers.

Puffer’s Salon & Day Spa is located at 56 Southwick Road in Westfield.

For more information, you can give them a call at 413-568-9000 or find them online at PufferDaySpa.com