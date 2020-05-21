1  of  3
Breaking News
State Police assisting forest fire in Deerfield Baystate Health: Over 11,000 individuals tested for COVID-19, 1,617 tested positive Trinity Health: Over 26,000 individuals tested for COVID-19, 6,987 tested positive
1  of  2
Watch Live
22News InFocus 2PM: State Representative John Velis talks about what’s going on at the Boston Statehouse, and what’s being done to provide support to veterans during this national health crisis. 2:15PM: City of Springfield phased reopening plan announcement

Cancer House of Hope now offering free virtual yoga classes to patients and their loved ones

Mass Appeal

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Mass Appeal) – The Cancer House of Hope is now offering free virtual yoga classes geared toward patients and their loved ones. Margaret Toomey, director of the Cancer House of Hope, and Niti Martin, yoga instructor, joined us with more.

According to Toomey, these yoga classes are one way to stay connected with their community at this time and are of no cost.

Martin demonstrated how she modified poses to accommodate and assist those who have recently undergone surgery.

For more information on these classes, contact the Cancer House of Hope at 413-733-1858 or email Margaret Toomey at mtoomey@chd.org.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Contact Mass Appeal

Donate Today