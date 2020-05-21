Cancer House of Hope now offering free virtual yoga classes to patients and their loved ones

(Mass Appeal) – The Cancer House of Hope is now offering free virtual yoga classes geared toward patients and their loved ones. Margaret Toomey, director of the Cancer House of Hope, and Niti Martin, yoga instructor, joined us with more.



According to Toomey, these yoga classes are one way to stay connected with their community at this time and are of no cost.

Martin demonstrated how she modified poses to accommodate and assist those who have recently undergone surgery.

For more information on these classes, contact the Cancer House of Hope at 413-733-1858 or email Margaret Toomey at mtoomey@chd.org.