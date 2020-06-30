Cancer Survivorship 101 program moving monthly talks online

(Mass Appeal) – Survivor Journeys’ popular Cancer Survivorship 101 program, a series of talks designed to help cancer survivor flourish post-treatment, is moving online. Maura Harrigan, a registered dietitian from the Yale Cancer Clinic, joined us with details.

According to Harrigan, the program tackles topics to help cancer survivors live full and healthy lives after their treatment ends.

Harrigan gave a preview of her upcoming presentation, which focuses on food during the COVID-19 pandemic. Harrigan said one take away she wants people to know is that you can’t catch the virus from food.