Cancer Survivorship 101: The importance of staying in touch with your primary care physician

(Mass Appeal) – Patients battling cancer may feel overwhelmed with medical appointments. But, it’s more important than ever to see your primary care physician. Dr. Larissa Nekhlyudov is the Clinical Director of Internal Medicine for Cancer Survivors at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. She joins us with a preview of her Cancer Survivorship 101 presentation.

Dr. Nekhlyudov expands on this topic at her talk titled “I Have Cancer, Why Do I Need a Primary Care Provider?” This presentation is part of Cancer Survivorship 101’s monthly programming. You can view her talk as well as those of other speakers online at www.survivorjourneys.org.