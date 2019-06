Sometimes you need to look beyond the treatment plan to find emotional support for your cancer diagnosis. Survivor Journeys, a local non-profit, is looking help those with a diagnosis – and their care givers – with a Cancer Survivorship 101 event on Saturday, June 8 at the Basketball Hall of Fame. The event is desgined to educate people about the factors that play a role before, during, and even after treatment. For more information or to sign up for this event, visit SurvivorJourneys.org .