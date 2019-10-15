1  of  2
Car show to benefit the Boy Scouts of Western Mass

Michael Kirby, from the Boy Scouts of America, previewed the first annual car show to benefit their adventure programming.

NAME OF EVENT: Woronoco Heights Outdoor Adventures (WHOA), First Annual Car Show

DATES & TIMES: Saturday, October 19, 2019, 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM

ADDRESS: 310 Birch Hill Rd., Russell, MA

ABOUT THE EVENT: Woronoco Heights Outdoor Adventures, also known as WHOA, is a monthly program offered by the Western MA Council of the Boy Scouts of America and is hosted at Moses Scout Reservation in Russell MA. Open to any and everyone (ages 5 through adult, boys, girls, Scouts, non-Scouts, youth groups, families, individuals, sports teams and more) looking for a different change of pace in the great outdoors. “Adventures” include but not limited to, mountain biking, 65′ climbing/rappelling tower, blacksmithing, shooting sports, archery, tomahawk throwing, canoeing, kayaking, fishing, escape rooms, nature programs, hiking, geocaching, disc golf and much more.
New this month will be WHOA’s first annual car show! Open to all vehicles of any make, model or year. Pre-registration (requested but not required) can be made by going to www.wmascouting.org/firstcarshow. Car show registration of $20, collected upon arrival, also comes with two WHOA tickets (up to a $30 value) and gift bag. Prizes include Best of Show, Kids’/Scouts’ Choice Award and Furthest Distance. Raffles items available for related car show products, 50/50 raffle and Horace A. Moses Scout Reservation items. All proceeds will be applied to the continued improvement and beautification of Moses Scout Reservation.

RELATED WEBSITE/PHONE: www.wmascouting.org

