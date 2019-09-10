Caramel apple dog treats

Shawn Cohen-Sherry, owner of Paw Street Barkery, showed us how to make apple dog treats at home for your pup.

Ingredients:

8oz Quick Oats

1 Apple

2oz Maple Syrup

8oz water

Directions:

1. Pre-heat oven to 375F.

2. Into a blender, add diced apple and 8oz warm water. Blend

completely until fruit purée is seen.

3. Into a large mixing bowl, add oats, syrup and apple purée.

4. Mix all ingredients until a uniform dough is seen.

5. Roll out dough to about 1/4″ thickness.

6. Using desired cookie cutter, cut out treats and place onto baking sheet.

7. Place baking sheet into oven.

8. After 30 minutes flip treats over, decrease temperature to 275F and continue

baking for another 30 minutes.

9. Allow treats to cool before serving. Store in refrigerator for up to one week.