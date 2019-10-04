Cars, crafts and family fun in Southampton to benefit charities

(Mass Appeal) – You can support three worthy causes and enjoy an afternoon of family fun at the Multi-Charitable Cruise & Craft Family Day. Cheryl Sawyer and Nick Tanguay tell us more.

The event includes a car show, craft vendor fair, music, snacks, bounce house, games, prizes, & raffles. The event benefits the American Cancer Society, The Pediatric Hydrocephalus Foundation, & Special Olympics.

You can join in the fun on Saturday, October 5th from 10 AM – 3 PM at Conant Park, 30 East Street, Southampton.