Celebrate all things agriculture at the 102nd Heath Fair

The Heath Fair is an unique family-friendly event filled with fun activities. Jessica O’Neill and Bob Deslisle join us with the details.

The fair offers a jam-packed schedule of events. Fireworks will light up th sky on Friday. There are also sheep shearing demonstrations, farm animals, various pulls and draws, wagon rides, great food including Hagar’s fried dough with maple cream, herd dog and sled dog demonstrations, plenty of live music and a local brews in the beer garden.

Also unique to the fair are zucchini races! On Saturday, kids can try their hand building a veggie racer. Supplies are provided and pre-registration is not required.

Unplug, unwind and have a true family outing everyone will remember.

The 102nd annual Heath Fair runs August 16th-18th. Visit their website at www.HeathFair.org for all the details.

