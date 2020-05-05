Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with tasty quarantine tacos

(Mass Appeal) – It’s Cinco de Mayo and Taco Tuesday and that means it’s time to have a little fun while at home. Mary Reilly, executive chef at Westfield State University, joined us to demonstrate how to make quarantine tacos.

Reilly noted that it’s very hard to come by taco shells these days, so she shared a clever idea how to make your own at home. Take a piece of sandwich bread and press it thin with a rolling pin and then fry it up in a little bit of oil – and voila! You have all the crunch you need to make a tasty taco.

Reilly suggested filling the taco with things like shredded leftover chicken with adobo seasoning, cheese, tomatoes, topping it with a spicy sauce.