(Mass Appeal) – This Tex-Mex favorite comes together in a snap and may be eaten for breakfast, lunch, or supper.

Ingredients:

for the migas:

3 tablespoons butter

1/2 small onion, diced

1/2 red, yellow, or orange bell pepper, cut into small pieces

1/2 jalapeño pepper, diced (optional, depending on how spicy your salsa is)

2 large local eggs

1/8 teaspoon salt

1 splash water, milk, or cream

1/2 cup grated store cheese (more if you like)

1/2 cup coarsely crumbled corn tortilla chips (more if you like)

for garnish:

lots of salsa

a little more cheese because life is better with cheese

a little ripped fresh cilantro (or parsley if you don’t have cilantro)

sliced avocado and/or some black olives (optional but good)

Cooking Directions:

Melt the butter in a 10-inch nonstick skillet. Add the onion and the peppers and sauté over medium-low heat until the onion begins to turn golden.

Whisk together the eggs, spices (if you’re using them), salt, and liquid. Add them to the pan and fry, gently stirring. When the eggs just begin to set on the bottom, stir in the grated cheese and then the tortilla chips. Serve garnished with salsa, cheese, a tiny bit of greenery, and any other ingredients you like.