Celebrate Community at the Westhampton Fall Festival

(Mass Appeal) – The Westhampton Fall Festival is a full day of celebrating community for all ages. Coming up on this Sunday, October 20, we welcomed event chairs Morley Cleary and Dick Tracy to share the details.

According to Tracy, the event began 14 years ago as a way to raise money for the construction of a new library. It has grown and lived on – with food, activities and more.

According to Cleary, some festival highlights include the Great Pumpkin Roll, where hundreds of kids roll their own pumpkin down a hill to a original song. The event ends in the evening with a chili supper and bonfire. The Westhampton Fall Festival takes place from 10 a.m. to dark on Sunday, Oct. 20. The event is at the corners of North, South and Stage Roads in Westhampton.