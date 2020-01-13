Celebrate Dry January and National Mocktail Week with tea infused cocktails

(Mass Appeal) – Mass Appeal toasted to National Mocktail Week with Sean Condon, owner of a Perfect Cuppa Tea, by learning how to make a green tea sangria and the tea infused alternative to a mojito, a mo-TEA- to.

Both mocktails are packed with flavor so you don’t feel like you are missing out if you are taking a break from booze. The sangria is filled with fresh cut fruit, cranberry juice and green tea and topped with seltzer.

The mo-tea-to is made like the cocktail, with muddled lime and mint, topped with green tea and a little brewed matcha and then topped off with lime seltzer – cheers!