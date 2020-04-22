Celebrate Earth Day with a family- friendly game that boosts your energy savings savvy

(Mass Appeal) – In honor of Earth Day, Emily Gaylord of the Center for EcoTechnology joined us to play a fun game that increases your knowledge about energy savings.

Gaylord mentioned that the Center for EcoTechnology teamed up with local organizations like the Hitchcock Center to develop online learning resources for parents and children. All these games and resources can be found on the blog at the CenterforEcoTechnology.org/blog.

We played a game inspired by Pictionary, where we guessed what Gaylord was drawing. She drew objects and concepts from an energy savings inspired list.