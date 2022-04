(Mass Appeal) – Easter is celebrated throughout the Christian religion, in many different ways. Here now with a segment sponsored by the Restoration Worship Center is Lead Pastor Eli Serrano.

Join the RWC community for Easter Sunday, including worship services and special activities for children ages 2-10.

For details, visit rwcchurch.com/easter.

Restoration Worship Center is located at 965 Plumtree Road in Springfield, MA.

Segment sponsored by: Restoration Worship Center