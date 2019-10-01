Celebrate fall with an apple crisp featuring brandied prunes

(Mass Appeal) – Cooking teacher and cookbook author Betty Rosbottom joined us in the kitchen to share her tasty fall dessert, apple crisp with brandied prunes. It’s a fresh twist on a fall classic!

Apple Crisp with Brandied Prunes

3/4 sugar, divided

1/2 cup brandy

1/2 cup water

1 cup pitted prunes, quartered

6 large apples, such as McIntosh or Granny Smith (about 3 pounds)

1/2 tsp ground cinnamon

1/4 tsp ground cloves

1 tbsp red wine vinegar

Topping

3/4 cup flour

1/3 cup light brown sugar, lightly packed

6 tbsp chilled butter, diced plus extra for the baking dish

1 1/4 cups coarsely chopped walnuts

1 cup shredded sharp Cheddar cheese

1 cup heavy or whipping cream

Fresh mint sprigs, optional

Arrange a rack at the center position, and preheat the oven to 350 degrees. F. Butter a 9- by 13-in baking dish.