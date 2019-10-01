Celebrate fall with an apple crisp featuring brandied prunes

(Mass Appeal) – Cooking teacher and cookbook author Betty Rosbottom joined us in the kitchen to share her tasty fall dessert, apple crisp with brandied prunes. It’s a fresh twist on a fall classic!
Apple Crisp with Brandied Prunes
- 3/4 sugar, divided
- 1/2 cup brandy
- 1/2 cup water
- 1 cup pitted prunes, quartered
- 6 large apples, such as McIntosh or Granny Smith (about 3 pounds)
- 1/2 tsp ground cinnamon
- 1/4 tsp ground cloves
- 1 tbsp red wine vinegar
Topping
- 3/4 cup flour
- 1/3 cup light brown sugar, lightly packed
- 6 tbsp chilled butter, diced plus extra for the baking dish
- 1 1/4 cups coarsely chopped walnuts
- 1 cup shredded sharp Cheddar cheese
- 1 cup heavy or whipping cream
- Fresh mint sprigs, optional
Arrange a rack at the center position, and preheat the oven to 350 degrees. F. Butter a 9- by 13-in baking dish.
- Filling: Place 1/4 cup sugar, brandy and water in a medium saucepan over medium heat and bring to a simmer. Remove from the heat and add the quartered prunes. Let soak for 10 minutes. Then drain reserving 1 tablespoon of the liquid.
- Peel, core, and cut apples into 1-inch cubes. Place them in a large bowl along with the prunes, remaining 1/2 cup sugar, cinnamon, cloves, and vinegar. Mix well. Spread the mixture evenly into the baking dish. (The crisp can be prepared up to 1 hour ahead to this point. Leave at room temperature.)
- Topping: Combine the flour, light brown sugar, butter, and walnuts in a medium bowl.
Using your fingertips, rub the butter into the dry ingredients until mixture resembles pea-sized clumps. Then sprinkle evenly over the fruit.
- Bake until the topping is golden and crisp, and fruit beneath tender when pierced with a sharp knife, 35 to 40 minutes. Retain oven temperature. Remove the dish from the oven and sprinkle cheese over the topping. Return to the oven to melt the cheese, about 3 to 4 minutes. Remove and cool 5 minutes.
- While the crisp is in the oven, beat the cream until soft peaks form. Add 1 tablespoon of the reserved brandy soaking liquid, and beat a few seconds more to incorporate.
- Serve the warm crisp with generous dollops of brandied cream. If desired, garnish each serving with a mint sprig. Serves 6 to 8.