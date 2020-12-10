Celebrate Hanukah by making waffLatkes

(Mass Appeal) – Whether you’re Jewish or not, latkes are a great treat. Here with a twist on making them is Tinky Wiesblatt.

WaffLatkes

Ingredients:

2 large baking potatoes

1 large onion, finely chopped

1 egg, beaten (you may need another one!)

chopped chives to taste (optional but tasty and colorful if you have them on hand)

2 to 4 tablespoons flour

1 teaspoon kosher salt or sea salt

lots of freshly ground pepper

1 tablespoon olive oil

canola or olive oil for greasing the waffle iron

Cooking Directions:

Wash the potatoes well. Grate them with a box grater or with the grater attachment of a food processor. Wrap the potato shreds in a dish towel. Carry it to the sink, wring it out, and allow the potato pieces to drain while you get out the rest of the ingredients and maybe drink a cocktail or two.

In a medium bowl combine the egg, the chives (if you’re using them), the 2 tablespoons of flour, the salt, and the pepper. Stir in the onion and potato pieces, followed by the tablespoon of oil. If the dough doesn’t seem to hold together at all, stir in a little more flour and/or another egg. Don’t worry about making it perfect, however; Wafflatkes are allowed to be a little ragged.

Brush your waffle iron with oil. Preheat it to a medium-high setting. When it is ready, plop small spoonsful of batter into its quadrants. Flatten them a bit if you wish. (The waffle iron will do this for you, but one can to become a little paranoid.)

Cook the little cakes just a little longer than you would normally cook waffles, making sure they are golden brown. Serve the waffles immediately as they come out of the iron-or pop the first ones into a 300-degree oven until you have finished cooking the rest.