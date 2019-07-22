1  of  2
Celebrate Ludlow is a free event that helps local non-profits

Celebrate Ludlow is a annual community event that gives town nonprofits the opportunity to raise some needed funds by hosting a booth or activity. Michelle Annecchiarico joins us with a preview.

The event is free and donations are accepted to benefit Ludlow non-profit organizations.

The event features a rock climbing wall, roaming railroad train, bounce houses, lots of delicious food including bifana, meatball grinders, fried dough, hamburgers and hot dogs, taco in a bag, strawberry shortcake and more. There are 3 great local bands scheduled. The Skid Marks are up first, then BluesHead followed by Maxxtone. The event concludes with an amazing fireworks display.

For more information, visit www.Ludlow.ma.us or call (413) 583-5600.

