Celebrate Massachusetts Day at The Big E

(Mass Appeal) – Today is Massachusetts Day at the fair, and Mass Appeal is live from the state building at The Big E.

Massachusetts is fortunate to have a vast array of natural resources around us. Commissioner John Lebeaux tells us about the state’s agriculture and resources available to farmers. Commissioner Leo Roy encourage us to explore the state’s park system as fall approaches. We also learn how to stop invasive species during an interview with Joshua Bruckner.

The Massachusetts Building on the Avenue of States has a wide variety of booths both inside its walls and, for Massachusetts Day, outside on its lawn. You can visit with state troopers and take a look inside a police car today. The Volleyball Hall of Fame is looking to promote its organization. There are also several food options in the building, including some very spicy dips!