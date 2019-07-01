Celebrate military week with the Medic Now Foundation and Six Flags New England

Fourth of July week is an especially important time to celebrate our veterans and pay our respects. Two organizations that are teaming up this week to express that gratitude are the Medic Now foundation and Six Flags New England. Here with more are Jennifer McGrath and Michael Duggan.

Military members and their families can enjoy free admission to Six Flags New England On July 3rd-6th. Also as part of “Military Appreciation Week” at Six Flags, guests are invited to donate toiletries and First Aid kits in exchange for a discounted ticket to the park. All donations will go to the Boston VA Healthcare system to support our Veterans. For more information, visit https://www.sixflags.com/newengland

The Medic Now Foundation is building a nationwide program to assist our service members with out-of-pocket costs through a stipend program. The Medic Now Foundation is working hard to help our military members receive the medical attention they deserve when and where they need it.

Medic Now Foundation is running a limited edition event t-shirt campaign “WE’VE GOT YOUR SIX” so that the general public can help us “GIVE THE GIFT OF HEALTH THIS SUMMER” with 100% of the profits going towards stipends for out-of-pocket healthcare expenses of veterans. To purchase a t-shirt, go to http://medicnowfoundation.org.