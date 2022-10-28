(Mass Appeal) – It’s National Chocolate Day! The history of chocolate goes back 2,500 years so it’s no surprise that we should carve out a day in the calendar to celebrate one of man’s best culinary creations. Joining me in celebrating this special day is Maureen Basile, Owner of Maureen’s Sweet Shoppe, with a special, chocolaty recipe.

Ingredients

12 oz Dark Chocolate Bar (can use milk or white)

(can use milk or white) 1 cup Heavy / Thickened Cream

3 1/2 tablespoons Unsalted Butter

5 tablespoons Unsweetened Cocoa Powder

Shredded Coconut

Sprinkles

Nuts

Flavoring if desired

Finely chop the Dark Chocolate and place it in a large heat-proof bowl.

Place the Cream and Butter in a small saucepan and turn on medium low heat. Cook until the butter has melted and the liquid reaches a simmer Do not bring to a boil

Pour about half of the Cream/Butter mixture over the Chocolate. Let it sit for 2 to 3 minutes then using a spatula, gently stir in small circular movements to combine. You will still see chunks of unmelted chocolate – that’s normal.

Pour the rest of the hot cream over the chocolate then continue to stir until all the chocolate has melted and you get a smooth, shiny chocolate ganache

Pour the dark chocolate ganache in a small shallow pan, cover with plastic wrap touching its surface and place in the fridge to set for 1 to 2 hours