Celebrate national fudge day with a no- fail hot fudge sauce

(Mass Appeal) – Today is National Fudge Day, and Mo Olanyk, owner of Mo’s Fudge Factor, joined us to show how to make a quick fudge topping for ice cream that uses only three ingredients.

Ingredients:

1 can sweetened condensed milk

1 1/2 cups dark chocolate

1/2 cup milk (can substitute your favorite nut milk)

Directions:

Pour sweetened condensed milk into a microwave safe bowl. Microwave for 2 minutes or heat on the stove stirring constantly until a gentle boil, be careful not to scorch, leave the heat low. Remove from heat and add chocolate, stir until the chocolate is completely melted. Add milk and stir until smooth, if you prefer a thinner sauce add more milk.