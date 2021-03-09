Celebrate National Meatball Day with this delicious recipe

(Mass Appeal) – When it comes to Italian cuisine, meatballs are a true classic. And with today being National Meatball Day, who better than to show us her recipe than Danielle Formaro, author of Add This to Your Plate: Mastering the Essentials in Cooking, Nutrition and Fitness.

Meat Mixture –

2 oz. Fontina cheese

2 oz. Pecorino Romano cheese

2 oz. Sharp Provolone cheese

2 oz. Asiago cheese

1 lb. Ground lean ground beef (such as 90% lean)

1 lb. ground veal

1 lb. ground pork

(or you can use a meatloaf mixture from store which has all 3 meats in it)

1 egg (beaten)

1 cup Italian breadcrumbs

handful of fresh basil (chopped)

1⁄4 cup fresh mint (chopped)

Vegetable Mixture –

1 medium carrot (coarsely chopped)

1 celery stalk (coarsely chopped)

1 medium onion (coarsely chopped)

6 cloves garlic

1 handful fresh Italian flat leaf parsley

1 handful fresh basil

3 tbsp. olive oil

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. pepper

a couple of pinches of crushed red pepper

Sauce –

1⁄4 cup olive oil

1 (6 oz.) can tomato paste

6 (28 oz.) can crushed tomato

1 (28 oz.) can water

salt and pepper to taste

1⁄2 cup Pecorino Romano cheese

handful of fresh basil (chopped)

1⁄2 tsp. thyme

1⁄2 tsp. oregano

1⁄2 tsp. Italian seasoning

Directions:

In a food processor, combine all the cheeses until very fine.

In a large bowl, combine all the meats together and then mix in the cheeses with your hands.

Add the egg, breadcrumbs, mint, and basil to meat and continue to use your hands to combine all the ingredients. Do not over-handle the meat. Cover meat mixture and put in the refrigerator until it is ready to form into balls.

Prepare your vegetable mixture. In a food processor, add your carrot, celery, onion, garlic, parsley, basil, olive oil, salt, black pepper, and red pepper. Process until it becomes well blended. It should be on the smooth side, but not overly pureed. About 15 seconds or so should do it.

In a large pasta pot (at least an 8-9 quart), heat 1/4 cup olive oil and add vegetable mixture to the pan. Season with salt, pepper, and red pepper and cook for about 8 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Remove meat mixture from refrigerator and add half of the cooked vegetable mixture to meat mixture and combine. Leave the other half of the vegetable mixture in the pan for your sauce.

Add 1/4 cup olive oil to your pasta pot and then add your tomato paste and sauté for 3 minutes with remaining vegetable mixture.

Add all cans of crushed tomato, take one of the 28 oz. empty tomato cans and fill it with water and add to the sauce mixture.

Then add your seasonings (salt, pepper, Romano cheese, basil, thyme, oregano, Italian seasoning) and stir with lots of love. Let sauce simmer on low for 20 minutes until it gets nice and hot. Stir occasionally.

While your sauce is cooking, start forming 3-inch meatballs until complete.

Once sauce is nice and hot, add raw meatballs right to the hot sauce. Be sure the sauce is fully covering all the meatballs and let them cook on a low simmer for 30 minutes.

IMPORTANT: Do not stir the sauce for 30 minutes or the meatballs could fall apart. After 30 minutes, gently give the sauce and meatballs a stir, and then let simmer on low for 4 hours, stirring occasionally so sauce does not burn on the bottom of the pan.