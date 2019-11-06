Celebrate National Nachos Day with authentic California-style nachos

(Mass Appeal) – In honor of National Nachos Day, we invited Evelyn Barajas of Macho Taco to the Mass Appeal kitchen to show us how to make a proper plate of authentic California-style nachos.

Barajas first sprinkled cheese on the chips and put them in the oven so the cheese would melt. Once out of the oven, she ladled a layer of melted nacho cheese on top. Then came the delicious family recipe of shredded slow cooked beef, guacamole, onion, cilantro and queso fresco.

Macho Taco’s Nachos