Celebrate National Nachos Day with authentic California-style nachos

(Mass Appeal) – In honor of National Nachos Day, we invited Evelyn Barajas of Macho Taco to the Mass Appeal kitchen to show us how to make a proper plate of authentic California-style nachos.
Barajas first sprinkled cheese on the chips and put them in the oven so the cheese would melt. Once out of the oven, she ladled a layer of melted nacho cheese on top. Then came the delicious family recipe of shredded slow cooked beef, guacamole, onion, cilantro and queso fresco.
Macho Taco’s Nachos
- Shredded slow cooked beef
- Nacho cheese
- Shredded cheddar jack cheese
- Sour cream
- Guacamole
- White onion
- Cilantro
- Queso Fresco
- Corn tortilla chips