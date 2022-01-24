Celebrate National Peanut Butter Day with these tasty peanut butter chocolate treat recipes

(Mass Appeal) – To celebrate National Peanut Butter Day we are in the kitchen today with Maureen Basile of Maureen’s Sweet Shoppe to make treats with America’s favorite spread.. peanut butter!

Peanut Butter Chocolate Apple

Ingredients:

Large granny smith apples

2 cups creamy peanut butter

2 cups chocolate, melted (do not use chocolate chips)

Popsicle stick or candy apple stick

Peanuts or peanut butter candies

Preparation

Place the apple stem side down, on the counter and stick the apple with the stick, from the bottom. ALWAYS place the apple on the counter to do this as the pointy apple sticks will go through the apple and can stick your hand if you are not careful. Place peanut butter in microwave safe bowl and melt for approximately 30-45 seconds on full power. You want to be able to dip your apple in the peanut butter. Stir peanut butter and dip the apple into the peanut butter. If you would like, you can roll in peanuts at this point. Place on a parchment lined baking sheet and allow to set. (You can place in freezer for 10 minutes to fast set.) Once the apples are set, dip in melted chocolate. (Melt chocolate at 30 second intervals in the microwave on 50% power. Stir well after each interval. Repeat until a small amount of solids remain and then stir until melted fully. Do not overheat. (Approx 2-3 minutes total melting time)) Immediately sprinkle peanuts or peanut butter candy on the wet chocolate. Slice into wedge cut pieces. Enjoy!

Simple Peanut Butter Cups:

Ingredients

3 tablespoons powdered sugar, sifted

½ cup creamy peanut butter

1 cup chocolate, melted (do not use chocolate chips)

Candy cups or small cupcake liners

Preparation