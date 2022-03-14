(Mass Appeal) – It’s March 14th, also known as Pi Day and we are kicking off our celebration of Pi Day in the best way possible – in the kitchen! Sonya Yelder, chef and co-owner of Granny’s Baking Table in Springfield, is here to make America’s favorite pie – Apple!

Recipe: Pie Crust

4 cups All-purpose Flour

1 cup Unsalted Butter (small cubes & cold

3/4 Cup Vegetable Shortening (cold)

1 egg

Pinch of Salt

Pinch of Sugar

1/4 Cup Cold Water

Filling

5-6 Apples

Sugar

Corn starch

Cinnamon

Allspice

Calvados Brandy