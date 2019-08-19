Celebrate Puerto Rico at the upcoming parade and festival in Springfield

Mark your calendars – the annual celebration of Puerto Rican culture is taking place in Springfield on Sunday, September 15. Parade spokesperson Jade Rivera-McFarlin joined us today to tell us all the details.

Rivera-McFarlin noted that the Festival and Parade kicks off in the city’s North End and continues to downtown. The route will be filled with food and entertainment, so make sure to explore.

This year’s parade theme is “Estamos Unidos” or “We are United” and Rivera-McFarlin said she wants to invite everyone Puerto Rican and non-Puerto Rican alike to come out and enjoy a day of food, fun, music and culture. For more information on the parade, visit www.Springfieldpuertoricanparade.com.