Celebrate Rosh Hashanah with this honey ginger chicken

(Mass Appeal) – Rosh Hashanah marks the start of the Jewish New Year. Celebrate with this tasty recipe for honey ginger chicken from Tinky Weisblat from TinkyCooks.com.

Rosh Hashanah Honey Ginger Chicken

Description: Honey makes the Jewish New Year extra sweet. This dish brings honey into the main course.

Course: Main

Cuisine: American

Servings: 4 to 6 with a small chicken; 6 to 8 with a large one

Difficulty Level: Easy

Preparation Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time (minutes): 1 hour 15 minutes

Ingredients:

1/2 cup grated fresh ginger

1/4 cup finely chopped garlic

1 cup native honey

1/2 cup soy sauce

1/4 cup water

1 whole fresh chicken, cut up

chopped herbs as needed for garnish (parsley, chives, maybe a little thyme)

Cooking Directions:

Place the ginger, garlic, honey, soy sauce, and water in a small saucepan. Heat the mixture just enough to melt the honey and combine all the ingredients. Cool the liquid briefly; then put it in a bowl with the chicken pieces. Marinate the chicken in this liquid in the refrigerator for 3 to 4 hours, or overnight if possible.

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Place the chicken, skin-side down, in a large roasting pan. Pour the marinade over it, and cover the pan with foil. Bake the chicken for 3/4 hour. Remove the foil, turn the chicken over, and re-cover the pan with foil, and roast for another 3/4 hour. Remove the foil, and put the pan back in the oven. Brown the chicken for 15 minutes.

Remove the chicken to a platter, and cover it to keep it warm. Strain the pan drippings through a fine sieve into a saucepan. Cook over medium heat until the drippings are reduced in half to make a sauce. Pour half of the sauce over the chicken and serve the rest on the side. Or make life easier by not reducing the sauce and ladling the whole thing on top of the chicken pieces.

Sprinkle the chopped herbs over the chicken just before serving. Serve with rice, barley, or buttered noodles.